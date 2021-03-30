The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Freshwater, has declared Ice Out for Lake Minnetonka at approximately 1:13 p.m. this afternoon. The longstanding tradition of declaring ice out on Lake Minnetonka is the official start to the boating season.
The HCSO Water Patrol unit routinely patrols the lake to monitor ice thickness. Lake Minnetonka is just over 14,500 acres in size with 37 bays. Today, around 1:13 p.m., deputies, along with members of Freshwater, were able to safely pilot a patrol boat through all the lake’s channels and bays without obstruction by ice.
“We understand that people are ready to get outside and enjoy themselves after a long and difficult year,” said Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson. “We’re encouraging everyone who wants to get out onto the lake to remember both general pandemic safety and water safety. We want people to get out and take advantage of the natural resources Hennepin County has to offer, but we want everyone to do so responsibly.”
The Sheriff’s Office urges people to take precautions when they are on or near water. Here are some safety reminders:
• Use caution when boating on Lake Minnetonka. There are many navigational buoys that are not in place yet.
• It’s especially important to wear a life jacket when boating. Currently, water temperatures on all bodies of water are cold. If you were to fall into water, hypothermia happens quickly in these conditions.
• When boating or spending time near water, let someone know where you are going and when you will return.
• Parents and caregivers are urged to supervise children when they are near the water.
• In addition, Sophia’s Law requires that all recreational boats that have an enclosed accommodation compartment, including sailboats with motors, must be equipped with a watercraft carbon monoxide detector.
The average ice out declaration falls around April 13. The record early declaration was March 11 in 1878. The record late declaration was May 5, recorded in 2018.
