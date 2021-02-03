This winter, The Block in St. Louis is hosting Craft & Crew Ice Games.

Participants can play beer pong or bags in the parking lot of The Block, 7007 Walker St. in St Louis Park.

There is a fee of $20 for a hour-long reservation for a maximum of eight people, made by clicking “reservations” at theblockslp.com.

One s’mores kit per person is included, along with two cocktails per group.

Hours of the games are 4-8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

A cocktail and food menu is available. The space features ice tables and fire pits. The games are scheduled to continue through March.

