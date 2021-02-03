This winter, The Block in St. Louis is hosting Craft & Crew Ice Games.
Participants can play beer pong or bags in the parking lot of The Block, 7007 Walker St. in St Louis Park.
There is a fee of $20 for a hour-long reservation for a maximum of eight people, made by clicking “reservations” at theblockslp.com.
One s’mores kit per person is included, along with two cocktails per group.
Hours of the games are 4-8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
A cocktail and food menu is available. The space features ice tables and fire pits. The games are scheduled to continue through March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.