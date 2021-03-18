ICA Food Shelf is now operating regular “Pop-Up Food Shelf Give-Aways.” The next event will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 715 Minnetonka Mills Rd., Hopkins.
The give-aways are open to all, with no appointment necessary. Participants do not need to be an ICA client to attend and will have an assortment of items including proteins, pasta, sauces, sides and canned fruits and vegetables.
Participants will stay in their cars and directed through a parking lot to get their food. The event will be no contact with COVID precautions followed. Masks are required. The event will be first-come, first-served while supplies last.
To stay up to date on further pop-ups, check ICA Food Shelf’s website at icafoodshelf.org/pop-up.
If in need of a full grocery shop service, call ICA to make an appointment at 952-938-0729. ICA case managers and employment consultants are also all ready to help. They can connect to additional resources, emergency assistance, job help, and more.
