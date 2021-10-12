The Great Taste is an evening dedicated to celebrating the impact ICA Food Shelf has in the local community and on the lives of its neighbors in need. Due to the continued threat of COVID-19, The Great Taste 2021 will again be held virtually 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. The evening will include a silent auction, live auction and the opportunity to learn more about the impact being made by ICA Food Shelf. The event will be emceed by KARE11’s Belinda Jensen.
All proceeds from the event go directly to fund ICA’s programs, which provide food services, employment assistance and homelessness prevention to hundreds of local families every month.
“ICA Food Shelf has been a pillar of this community for over 50 years,” said ICA Food Shelf Executive Director Dan Narr. “Funds raised for The Great Taste will help ensure we’re around for another 50 years providing the critical resources that people need. Funds will not only support our food programs, but will also support our homelessness prevention program, which helps community members avoid eviction and maintain a stable living environment for themselves and their families. This program in particular has seen a dramatic increase since COVID first impacted our community, as we have distributed nearly 1400% more funds this past year than pre-pandemic.”
ICA Food Shelf serves the communities of Hopkins, Minnetonka, Excelsior, Shorewood, Deephaven, Greenwood and Woodland and is a social services agency offering food, financial assistance, and employment assistance to families in the western suburbs of Minneapolis.
For more information about The Great Taste, or to register, please visit icataste.org.
