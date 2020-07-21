In response to the protests and uprising in Minneapolis in which grocery stores and other infrastructure were destroyed, ICA Food Shelf is hosting a food and hygiene drive to assist organizations within those neighbors that have since become food deserts.
ICA is inviting the community to help its Minneapolis neighbors during this time as part a six month food and hygiene drive.
Each month, from June through December, ICA Food Shelf of Minnetonka will be hosting a community food drive to benefit the local community as well as those in the greater Minneapolis community. The drive’s co-sponsors include MyHealth, ResourceWest and Move Forward.
In partnership with 23 community organizations, ICA will be participating in a monthly community food and hygiene drive. Items will be distributed to Calvary Lutheran Church in South Minneapolis, Gethsemane Lutheran Church in North Minneapolis, YWCA in the Midtown/Lake Street area and ICA Food Shelf.
“It takes a village working together to make sure no one falls through the cracks during one of the most challenging times in our lives,” said Dan Narr, ICA’s new executive director. “We couldn’t do our work without a collaborative local effort to ensure individuals, families, and children receive the food, financial assistance, and employment resources ICA Food Shelf offers within our local network of support. Together all things are possible.”
The most needed items this month include: cooking oil, Maseca, baby formula/food, dried rice, dried beans, peanut butter, body soap/wash, diapers, pullups and baby wipes, paper towels, toilet paper and laundry detergent.
More than 2,400 pounds of food and supplies were collected during the June food drive.
Donations can be dropped off at ICA Food Shelf, 11588 K-Tel Drive, Minnetonka 10 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of the month and the noon - 2 p.m. the Tuesday preceding it.
The Tuesday dates include: July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 22, Oct. 20, and Nov. 24.
The Saturday dates include: July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24 and Nov. 28.
ICA is also partnering with 19 congregations of including multiple faiths, including Adath Jeshurun, All Saints Lutheran, Baha’is of Minnetonka, Bet Shalom, Bethlehem Lutheran Church Twin Cities, Congregational Church of Excelsior, Excelsior Covenant Church, Excelsior United Methodist, Faith Presbyterian Church, Gethsemane Hopkins, Immaculate Heart of Mary in Minnetonka, Mercy Hill Church, Oak Knoll Lutheran, Our Savior’s, Ridgewood Church, Spirit of Peace, St. David’s Episcopal Church, St. Luke Presbyterian Church, Trinity Episcopal, Zion Lutheran.
Compiled by Kristen Miller.
