ICA Food Shelf has appointed Dominique Pierre-Toussaint as the nonprofit’s new program outreach manager.
With Pierre-Toussaint’s leadership and community connections, ICA leaders will look to introduce a new model of service that sets the efforts apart from the traditional bricks and mortar approach.
One of ICA’s major initiatives will be redefining what access means to those facing food and housing insecurity.
“We are very pleased to welcome Pierre-Toussaint to our team,” said ICA Executive Director Dan Narr. “He was a clear choice for this role, having previously served as the community engagement supervisor with the City of Hopkins and the Hopkins School District. We are incredibly fortunate to bring him on board as we continue to reach out to our community and grow our programs.”
Pierre-Toussaint is looking forward to this new opportunity.
“I don’t want to just make a difference in our community; I want to be the difference with all of the stakeholders from our communities,” he said. “I lead with my heart and focus on the positive. My goal is make sure that my home, my community is taken care of. Together, we will grow something good that will spread hope throughout the community.”
ICA Food Shelf is a social services agency offering food and financial and employment assistance to 800 families each month in Hopkins, Minnetonka, Excelsior, Shorewood, Deephaven, Greenwood and Woodland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.