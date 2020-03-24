Service organizations like ICA Food Shelf in Minnetonka are finding ways to serve people while still encouraging social distancing and limiting personal contact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to stay open and keep helping people,” said Monika Salden, the organization’s marketing and communications manager. “Know we have to be flexible as things change, but we’re here to help and we’re not going anywhere.”
In order to continue providing food for those who need it, ICA volunteers are taking extra precautions to protect themselves and their clients.
ICA has implemented a drive-up service model where clients can call ahead or stop by and receive pre-packed bags of food instead of shopping for their own groceries at the food shelf.
People can make an appointment by calling 952-938-0729 or stopping by the food shelf, 11588 K-Tel Drive, Minnetonka. Clients are asked to check in through the door and remain 6 feet apart from others in the line and return to their car.
The volunteers then fulfill the food order and deliver it to the vehicle.
All volunteers also must wash their hands and put gloves when they arrive for their shift and eliminate client contact.
Volunteers are encouraged to stay home if they don’t feel comfortable. Anyone who has symptoms or who has been out of the country is advised not to come in.
Orders include an emergency food bag of nonperishable items, as well as a deli bag with yogurt, sandwiches, salads, milk, cheese and meat.
ICA is also providing produce from local grocers and restaurants as part of the food rescue program, allowing them to salvage edible food that would otherwise go to waste.
While ICA does not have numbers yet, “we have seen an increase in people stopping by and we’ve been handing out a lot more emergency bags than usual,” Salden said, noting they have more people calling and new people coming in for food.
They’ve also been getting more volunteers looking to serve others while they are currently laid off from work due to the pandemic.
“People are so wanting to help right now, it’s beautiful,” Salden said.
While they have started a list of volunteers to call upon, she encourages those who want to help to give financially.
“The best thing to do right now is donate money,” Salden said.
ICA is able to stretch monetary donations further through their food banks and for every $1 of donations, the nonprofit can purchase up to $10 worth of food at the food banks.
ICA is also partnering with local restaurants as a way of supporting them during this time by encouraging patrons to purchase gift cards for either take-out or future use. For every $100 gift card, the restaurants will donate $10 to the food shelf.
The restaurants include Joey Nova’s in Tonka Bay, Red Sauce Rebellion and Coalition in Excelsior, Crossroads in Minnetonka and Thirty Bales in Hopkins.
“All of these restaurants have supported ICA throughout the years and are amazing members of our community,” she said.
View the current list at icafoodshelf.org/restaurant-gift-cards.
