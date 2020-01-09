The hunt for the Fire and Ice Medallion has begun today with the first clue published on the City of Plymouth's website. The 10th annual medallion hunt is a part of the Fire and Ice Festival set for Saturday, Feb.1 at Parkers Lake Park, off County Road 6 and Niagara Lane.
The first clue:
"The search has begun, this year marks 10
Hunted for the medallion time and time again
Explore city trails covered in frost
You’ll find our treasure hidden not lost."
More clues will be published on the city's website here and the city’s social media platforms Thursdays, Jan. 16, 23 and 30, or until someone finds the medallion.
There is no need to register or pay to participate. A $250 prize will be awarded to the first sleuth who finds the medallion. Only Plymouth residents are eligible.
