Hundreds turned out for the first Discover Flying Cloud Airport event June 8, as residents and visitors had the opportunity to learn more about how the Metropolitan Airports Commission is planning for the airport’s future.
“We are thrilled so many people want to be part of this process and thank them for coming out for the event,” said Dana Nelson, the MAC’s director of stakeholder engagement. “It’s important people know we are listening and that they have a voice in the future of Flying Cloud Airport.”
Those attending included area residents, users of the airport, business owners and government officials, many of whom listened to the long-term planning presentation and participated by asking questions of the panel.
As expected based on pre-event survey responses, the topic of aircraft noise was top of mind for many.
“At this point in the process, we don’t have information about projected operations at Flying Cloud Airport. However, that information will be shared at a future event,” said Brad Juffer, manager of community relations for the MAC.
“The purpose of the first event was to introduce everyone to the long-term planning process, provide information about how they can engage in the process, and to listen to what topics interest them most.”
Those subscribed to the MAC’s e-newsletter will also receive information about the next Stakeholder Advisory Panel meeting and Discover Flying Cloud Airport long-term planning event when details are available
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.