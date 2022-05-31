The Eden Prairie Human Rights & Diversity Commission presented its annual Human Rights Awards to community members, a nonprofit and a business during the May 17 City Council meeting.
“We are honored to recognize community individuals, youth, businesses, and nonprofits that live its values through their service to our community,” John Urbanski said as he introduced the awards.
The first award presented, the Individual Award, went to Kim Rathjen.
“Kim Rathjen upholds the values of the Eden Prairie Manifesto through her consistent dedication to inclusion, education, and active involvement with diverse groups of people,” the commission wrote. “She is the epitome of quiet, impactful leadership. Over the past six years, Kim developed a vision and led implementation for addressing homelessness of young adults in Eden Prairie by helping found Onward Eden Prairie. Onward Eden Prairie now proudly provides stable housing and supportive services to young people in our community.
“Beyond her devotion to Onward, Kim also served on the board of PROP from 2015-21 and has served our community through her work at Immanuel Lutheran Church for 20 years. Kim regularly models the importance of caring for others by providing the community with opportunities to support one another. From collecting food, outerwear, holiday gifts and personal care items for local non-profits, to leading programs that provided food and schools supplies to students at Prairie View Elementary. She’s continued to facilitate efforts to educate community members on issues related to racial justice and provided forums for community members to gather together to learn.”
The Youth Award was presented to Niamya Halloway.
“Niamya upholds the values of the Eden Prairie Manifesto by acting as a leader to drive progress on equity and diversity at Eden Prairie High School,” the commission wrote. “She is the president and co-founder of the EPHS Black Student Union and co-founder of the EPHS Equity Council. She also serves as part of the leadership of the EPHS Dare to Be Real Club, an organization dedicated to talking about current issues surrounding equity.
“Through her work, she pays attention to individuals and their stories. She encourages others to rise above hate. Her passion for promoting equity is driven by her care for others and our community. Niamya is a shining example of a young person that strives to build a stronger community and we look forward to seeing where her path takes her.”
The Non-Profit Award was presented to the Bloomington Eden Prairie Meals on Wheels.
“Meals on Wheels upholds the values of the Eden Prairie Manifesto by ensuring that seniors and individuals with disabilities are supported through delivery of noontime meals,” the commission wrote. “They care for our community by ensuring that residents have access to food. However, the volunteers who deliver the meal do more than feed residents, the warmth and friendliness that they show residents during their brief visits help reduce the isolation of vulnerable residents and ensure that they know that they are cared for by the community.
“Like many non-profits, Meals on Wheels has faced overwhelming challenges throughout COVID. They remained steadfast in their mission by focusing on three key areas: limited disruption to services, honoring their volunteers and prioritizing the health and safety of clients, volunteers and staff alike. By supporting our seniors and individuals with disabilities, Meals on Wheels ensures that our community continues to care for one another through all seasons of life.”
The Business Award was presented to Winnebago.
“Winnebago Industries upholds the values of the Eden Prairie Manifesto through their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,” the commission wrote. “Winnebago has developed a DEI strategic framework to guide internal and external goals and actions. This has resulted in hiring the company’s first Head of DEI at the senior leader level, diversifying company board and senior leadership team, and making public corporate statistics on board and senior level racial diversity. Winnebago is a member of Minnesota Business Coalition for Racial Equity and also supports the Minnesota Philanthropic Collective to Combat Anti-Blackness and Realize Racial Justice.
“They’ve launched programs such as Women’s Inclusion Network, the company’s first Employee Resource Group. They serve our local Eden Prairie community through employee-driven volunteer initiatives through PROP Shop and with the Eden Prairie Parks Clean Up as well as welcoming student interns into their Eden Prairie office through the Christo Rey’s Work Study Program. Winnebago also lives their motto, ‘Be Great, Outdoors’ by increasing Outdoor Equity efforts through “Thrive Outside,” a program designed to break down barriers and increase outdoor participation for Twin Cities youth, particularly those underrepresented in outdoor activities and jobs. There are many more examples of the efforts that Winnebago is making, internally and within our community.”
