Senior citizens have been targeted by today’s coronavirus pandemic. People over 50 are more likely to be infected by the disease and more likely to die for it. For many older people, pre-existing conditions, chronic illnesses and weakened immune systems make them particularly vulnerable to this particular virus.
Different viruses favor different age groups. Sometimes it’s children. This time, it’s my generation’s turn. The older members of the population are obviously at a disadvantage in this health crisis. But it’s not all bad news for old folks.
Experts predict that up to 80% of our population will be affected by the disease. But 100% of the population will be impacted by the crisis anxiety and old-fashioned fear accompanying the outbreak. We’re all scared of the unknown and we will all suffer from some level of pandemic panic. Dealing with this anxiety is where many seniors may have an edge.
For starters, bundles of research studies show that the senior years are a time of optimal mental health and emotional well-being for many people. Some call it maturity. And it’s a strong foundation for dealing with crises.
Older adults have also had a lifetime to develop “ambiguity tolerance”– the ability to live with unsolved problems. Old people aren’t just the age they are now; they’re the sum of all the ages they’ve been before.
Over the years, they’ve dealt with many crisis situations, including war, natural disasters and economic depression. These experiences have built confidence to face today’s challenges as well.
Likewise, longevity has given older adults a perspective – a realistic, long view that helps avoid knee-jerk reactions. They know that hardships are part of aging. They accept admonition by writer Jane Lotter, which Sen. Amy Klobuchar has referenced: “May you always remember that the obstacles in the path aren’t obstacles, they are the path.”
A wise friend once told me, “Just because things are different, doesn’t mean that things have changed.”
Part of older wisdom is that even though a pandemic may turn the world upside down for awhile, life will go on and what matters most will remain intact.
So seniors handle today’s emergency as they have dealt with crises before. This usually involves a four-step process:
1. Proact. Do whatever you can to make the overall situation better for yourself and others, following the advice inscribed on my favorite sofa pillow: “Start where you are; Use what you have; Do what you can.”
2. React. Make necessary adjustments in your behavior and environment.
3. Let go. Don’t cling to what no longer works. As business guru Harvey Mackay reminds us, “You can’t saw sawdust.”
4. Accept. Learn to live with a new normal even if “no normal” is the new normal.
All ages face our current threat and uncertainty together. Even though seniors are primary victims, they also have a role to play in holding society together. In feminist activist Betty Friedan’s words, “Elders help keep the tribe human.”
St. Louis Park resident Bob Ramsey is a lifelong educator, freelance writer and advocate for vital aging. He can be contacted at 952-922-9558.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.