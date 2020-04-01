House of Dance Twin Cities has announced their transition to distance learning with 8-week online classes, amidst the growing coronavirus concern.

“During this period of social distancing, we wanted to still give our communities the opportunity to access quality classes while being mindful of their physical and mental health,” said Jake “Bboy Boogie B” Riley, studio owner and breaking instructor. “These videos have no restrictions on age and no previous experience is necessary. Students can stay engaged with their instructor by having the ability to comment on the videos and receive same-day responses.”

Each online video is available for 72 hours, giving students and participants the chance to rewind and review the lesson as many times as they would like to.

Along with the online classes, the studio will offer an in-person summer hip hop dance camp with registration available now.

For more information or to register, visit houseofdancetwincities.com/classes.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments