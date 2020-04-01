House of Dance Twin Cities has announced their transition to distance learning with 8-week online classes, amidst the growing coronavirus concern.
“During this period of social distancing, we wanted to still give our communities the opportunity to access quality classes while being mindful of their physical and mental health,” said Jake “Bboy Boogie B” Riley, studio owner and breaking instructor. “These videos have no restrictions on age and no previous experience is necessary. Students can stay engaged with their instructor by having the ability to comment on the videos and receive same-day responses.”
Each online video is available for 72 hours, giving students and participants the chance to rewind and review the lesson as many times as they would like to.
Along with the online classes, the studio will offer an in-person summer hip hop dance camp with registration available now.
For more information or to register, visit houseofdancetwincities.com/classes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.