The Hopkins Women’s Club will meet on Tuesday, October 19 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 13000 St. David’s Road in Minnetonka. Lunch featuring baked manicotti with meatballs will be served at 11:45 a.m. followed by a short business meeting.

Dr. Jody Jonathan, an author and motivational speaker will offer practical approaches to help negotiate roadblocks to personal success at 1 p.m.  

An invitation is extended to women of all ages in Hopkins and neighboring communities.

Lunch is $15 and reservations can be made by calling Fran at 952-988-7914 by Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Volunteer focus for October is warm weather wear or cash donations to Resource West in Hopkins.

