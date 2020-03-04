The Hopkins Women’s Club will host its next monthly meeting and luncheon Tuesday, March 17, at Mizpah United Church of Christ, 412 Fifth Ave. N., Hopkins.
Lunch, featuring Irish stew, will be served at 11:45 a.m. followed by a short business meeting. The 1 p.m. program will be a talk by Laura Herman, the development, outreach and communications coordinator for myHealth, which serves youth in Hennepin, Carver and Scott counties. The program provides medical, mental health and educational services to ages 12 to 26.
This month the club will focus on food and cash donations to the ICA food drive. Several months a year donations are made to help families in the Hopkins/Minnetonka area and beyond. On March 10, the club members will serve soup and bread at Empty Bowls in Hopkins.
Women of all ages in Hopkins and surrounding areas are invited to join in fellowship and service.
The luncheon is $12 and reservations can be made by March 11 by calling Fran at 952-988-7914.
