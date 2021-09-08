For the first time since February 2020, Hopkins Women’s Club will meet Sept. 21 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 13000 St. Davids Road in Minnetonka. Lunch, featuring wild rice chicken salad, will be served at 11:45 a.m., followed by a short business meeting.
Instead of the usual program, the group will play bingo with white elephants as prizes. Snacks will be served during bingo.
An invitation is extended to women of all ages in Hopkins and surrounding communities.
The local social club supports many groups including ResourceWest, ICA Food Shelf, Empty Bowls in March, Feed My Starving Children, My Health and Adopt-a-Family at Christmas. This is done monetarily and with volunteer hours. The group also hosts outings during the year. Luncheon is $12 and reservations can be made by calling Fran at 952-988-7914 by Sept. 15.
