The Hopkins Women’s Club will hold it’s monthly luncheon and meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Mizpah United Church of Christ, 412 Fifth Ave. N., Hopkins.
Lunch, featuring Hawaiian Chicken over rice, will be served at 11:45 a.m. and costs $12.
After lunch, there will be a short business meeting. At 1 p.m., Jim Berger will entertain with stories and songs from the 40s, 50s and 60s. Call Fran at 952-988-7914 for reservations by Feb. 15.
The club’s volunteer focus for February is cash donations to Empty Bowls. Members of the club will also be serving soup at the event on March 10.
Women of all ages from Hopkins and surrounding areas are invited to join While the Hopkins Women’s Club is a service organization, it is a social one too. There are several interest group outings during the year to have fun as a group.
