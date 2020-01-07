The Hopkins Women’s Club will host its monthly luncheon and meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Mizpah United Church of Christ, 412 Fifth Ave. N., Hopkins.
Lunch, ham and scalloped potatoes, will be served at 11:45 a.m., followed by a short business meeting.
Lunch is $12 and reservations can be made by calling Fran at 952-988-7914 by Wednesday, Jan. 15. At 1 p.m., officers from the Hopkins Police Department will share information on internet scams. They will welcome questions from the audience.
Women of all ages from Hopkins and surrounding areas are welcome. The club supports local groups including Resource West, ICA, Feed my Starving Children and this month, will donate to myHealth, which provides health services to teens and young adults in Hopkins.
