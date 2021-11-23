Cynthia Evans, a 26-year-old Hopkins woman, has been charged via summons with two felony charges of theft-by swindle and two felony charges for financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to a press release from Hopkins Police Department.
Evans has been accused of swindling at least $130,000 from two victim’s who she promised to lift curses for.
She allegedly directed one victim to open multiple credit card accounts and purchase a Rolex watch. The same victim used money from his mother’s retirement accounts to pay Evans for her services, according to the statement of probable cause.
The two victims were allegedly told various false statements about why Evans needed their money to help her fix problems in their lives. Evans told one of the victims because “death had been stalking her for her whole life,” and encouraged the victim to cash out a life insurance policy, which they subsequently did.
Evans is not currently in custody and has a court date scheduled in December.
The charges came after a lengthy investigation by Hopkins Police.
“We would like to recognize both our officer’s and investigator’s work on this complex case. Our goal was to stop Evans from victimizing any more citizens of their money, using false hope and promises,” the press release said.
Evans is facing a maximum penalty of 80 years in prison and a $400,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.