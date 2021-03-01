The Hopkins VFW Post 425 and Auxiliary will host a drive-through food drive to support local food shelves 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the VFW, 100 Shady Oak Rd, Hopkins.
In December, the VFW hosted its first parking lot food drive, collecting more than 1,900 pounds of food and $1,170 for ICA Food Shelf of Minnetonka and People Reaching Out to People (PROP) of Eden Prairie.
This time, they are hoping to collect 2,000 pounds of food, said Hopkins Auxiliary member and event organizer Chrissy Dooley.
Specific needs include laundry detergent, tampons, razors, deodorant, dish soap, broth, canned stews and chili, egg noodles, cooking oil, baby food and toilet paper. They are also accepting monetary donations.
The event will continue rain, snow or shine.
The VFW will also collect nonperishable food items during bingo, 2-4 p.m. that same day.
