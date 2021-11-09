Hopkins VFW Post 425 will host its annual Turkey Ham Thanksgiving Spin event starting at noon Saturday, Nov. 13 at the VFW, 100 Shady Oak Road, Hopkins.

Come and enjoy a chance to win a turkey for $1 per spin.

All proceeds will go toward purchasing holiday baskets for veterans and their families.

