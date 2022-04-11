The City of Hopkins is hosting a special event to share some exciting news with the community on April 12 at noon in the Clock Tower Plaza, 902 Mainstreet.

Mayor Patrick Hanlon will reveal the news, alongside Hopkins Historical Society President Mary Romportl, and Representatives Ilhan Omar and Dean Phillips.

In case of rain, the alternative location for the event will be held at Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet.

Invitiation

The invitation for the special announcement on April 12 in Hopkins.

Tags

Load comments