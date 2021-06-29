a301c0Laces4Lives

Parker Gendler of Hopkins launched Laces 4 Lives, a sneaker charity with the goal of providing new or gently used footwear to underserved populations in the Twin Cities. A collection box is located at Piff, 1506 Como Avenue SE, Minneapolis, through Friday, July 2.

Parker Gendler, a junior at The Blake School in his hometown of Hopkins, is launching “Laces 4 Lives,” a sneaker charity with the goal of providing footwear to underserved populations in the Twin Cities. Laces 4 Lives is collaborating with streetwear marketplace Piff, where the charity will launch its first drive to collect new and gently used sneakers and other footwear through Friday, July 2.

“I wanted to find a way to give back to the community in a way that could combine my passion for sneakers with my desire to help underserved people,” said Gendler.

“Since I was 14, I have been very invested in the sneaker market, and it has brought a lot of joy to me, so I want to give back to bring the same joy to the less fortunate,” said Gendler. “Sneakers are not just for keeping feet safe, they build confidence and create identity. I want to help meet people at their humanity with sneakers, which can serve as a cross-cultural conversation-starter and connection.”

“We are pumped to have Piff as our partner in our first sneaker drive,” said Gendler.

“We are excited to be able to help Laces 4 Lives in its mission to bring dignity to people who need it the most in our city,” said Piff founder Ben Alberts. “We have a collection box in the store where people can bring shoes to donate, and Piff will also be contributing our own sneakers to the drive.”

“Our goal in this first drive is to collect 75 pairs of shoes,” said Gendler. “People who prefer to have Laces 4 Lives purchase sneakers to donate can send a check written to ‘Laces 4 Lives’ to Piff.”

The Laces 4 Lives donation drop box is located at Piff, 1506 Como Avenue SE, Minneapolis. People who donate shoes get one drawing entry per pair and can win their choice of a pair of sneakers from Piff valued at up to $300. Donors may claim 10% off a purchase at Piff at the time of their donation, as well.

More information about Laces 4 Lives can be found on the organization’s Facebook page: tinyurl.com/yrd2f8a4.

