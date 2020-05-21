A 17-year-old Hopkins teen has been identified as the person who died after early morning Wednesday shooting in north Minneapolis.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Shanontae Shawon-Lee Fisher died of a gunshot wound to the chest at the emergency room of North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. He was shot along the 2900 block of Girard Avenue North in Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police are investigating the homicide.
