Stages Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of the musical “Maybe.’
Based on the children’s book written by Kobi Yamada and illustrated by Gabriella Barouch, “Maybe” is presented in collaboration with Escalate Theatre & Dance Studio.
Opening Night is scheduled for Jan. 13 and performances run through Feb. 12. “Maybe” is directed by Stages Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett and Artistic Director of Escalate Dance Ann Marie Omeish.
“‘Maybe’ is a story for everyone, and is about everything you will do and everything you can be. It’s a story about all the possibilities ahead of you, some you already know and those you can only image. So many young people doubt themselves because they look around and compare themselves to others. This beautiful, world premier new musical excites me to bring to our audiences because through the eyes of Birdy and her friend Orville, it encourages us all to believe in the impossible, and see the potential in everyone,” Boren-Barrett said.
To purchase tickets, visit www.stagestheatre.org or call (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors (60+); $14 for children/students (ages 2-17); and $5 lap passes are available for children ages 4 and younger. Discount pricing is available for groups of 10 or more.
