Stages Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for “Once On This Island, Jr.” running March 3-19.
According to a press release, the company describes the show as “a journey of love and life, it tells the story of Ti Moune, a young girl with a big heart. A Calypso-flavored score weaves through this heart filled tale that tests the strength of love. A 60-minute, young-audience (adaptation) of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical packed with catchy songs and non-stop dance.”
Director Kelli Foster Warder is a director and choreographer based in the Twin Cities and is the associate artistic director and director of impact at Theater Latte Da. Warder has been a teacher and arts administrator for over 25 years. Her work as a choreographer and director has been seen on stages in the Twin Cities and the country including Hennepin Theatre Trust, Children’s Theatre Company, The Ordway, Artistry, The 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle, Asolo Repertory Theatre in Florida, and the ZACH Theater in Texas. Kelli has produced and created productions internationally in La Paz, Bolivia and Panama City, Panama.
“I love this show! The music is rich, the story is universal and so right for students as they seek to discover who they are and what kind of life they want to live,” Foster Warder said. “The story also addresses the complexities of race and economic disparities while focusing on the heart of each of us. I have always wanted to do a show at Stages Theatre Company, and this is the perfect show at the perfect time.”
“Once on This Island, Jr.” is recommended for everyone ages 7 and up.
Ticket pricing: Adults $16, child $14, senior $14. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10 or more: $8 per ticket for school performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees.
Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at 952-979-1111 or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins.
