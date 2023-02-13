Stages Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for “Once On This Island, Jr.” running March 3-19.

According to a press release, the company describes the show as “a journey of love and life, it tells the story of Ti Moune, a young girl with a big heart. A Calypso-flavored score weaves through this heart filled tale that tests the strength of love. A 60-minute, young-audience (adaptation) of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical packed with catchy songs and non-stop dance.”

