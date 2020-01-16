Kendall Coley
The Park junior hit season highs for points (28) and rebounds (11) in a dominating 94-73 win at Chanhassen Friday. She also had five assists as the Orioles jumped to a 46-40 halftime edge and kept the tempo up over the second half to pull away by a 48-33 run in the second half.
Raegan Alexander
The Park junior added a double-double against Chanhassen scoring 22 points to go with 12 rebounds during Friday’s 94-73 win for the Orioles first winning streak of the season. Park downed Kennedy 67-36 Jan. 7 with 18 points and nine rebounds from Alexander. She also had three assists.
Leah Bosch
The Hopkins/Park sophomore goaltender made 31 saves during Saturday’s 6-1 loss to Buffalo after posting 50 saves in a 4-1 loss to Osseo/Park Center on Jan. 9 and 40 saves in a 6-0 loss at North Wright County on Jan. 4. In 18 games, Bosch has made 582 saves to boast a 3.44 goals-against average and .907 saves percentage. Of her four wins on the season, two have come by way of a shutout.
Cire Mayfield
The Bethany Lutheran sophomore guard and St. Louis Park High alum was named the UMAC Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 6. Mayfield was named MVP of the Cal Lutheran Tournament helping Bethany win the title with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the championship game. He set a career-high for field goals (11) and field goal percentage (.790).
William Pinney
The St. Louis Park senior goaltender made 39 saves during Thursday’s 4-2 victory at Holy Angels in Richfield. He is 9-6-0 overall with a 2.90 goals-against average and .901 saves percentage this season. He is 4-1 over the last five games making 159 saves including 22 saves the first shutout of the season, a 6-0 win over Lake of the Woods in Roseau.
McCabe Dvorak
The Park junior forward picked up a goal and two assists during the 4-2 win at Holy Angels Jan. 9 to extend his points streak to four games. He has 12 points including seven goals during the run and has 23 points on 15 goals over 15 games this season.
Maya Nnaji
The Hopkins 6-foot-4 sophomore forward had 20 points in an 82-27 win over Edina on Jan. 7. It was her third game hitting 20 points or more as the Royals improved to 13-0.
Lucy Hanson
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior forward picked up a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over Jefferson Saturday. She now has nine points on five goals in 19 games for the 13-6 Red Knights.
Caleb Dunnewind
The Hopkins senior finished second overall at the Lake Conference Nordic meet on Jan. 7. The 5K skate meet at Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington was won by Minnetonka but Dunnewind finished runner-up in 12:37.7, trailing only Eden Prairie senior Zach Spears’ winning time of 12:10.1.
Park Nordic
A trio of St. Louis Park skiers gave the Orioles the Metro West Conference classic meet at Wirth on Jan. 7. Eighth-grader Hanna Wilsey was third overall in 15:57.2, sophomore Victoria Schmelzle was fourth in 15:58.7 and junior Mimi Kniser was fifth in 16:08.7.
