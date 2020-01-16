Basketball

Hopkins has a Lake Conference meeting with Eden Prairie Thursday with the boys at Lindbergh Center at 7 p.m. while the girls play at Eden Prairie High School at 7 p.m.

Both teams will be in action on Saturday at Anoka Ramsey Community College Saturday for the inaugural Hall of Fame Invitational. The girls face Stillwater at 2:30 p.m. and the boys match up against Hibbing at 6 p.m.

The Royals resume Lake Conference action on Tuesday against Wayzata. Both games begin at 7 p.m. with the girls at Lindbergh Center and the boys at Wayzata High School.

St. Louis Park boys host Robbinsdale Armstrong at 1 p.m. Saturday in a non-conference game with section seeding implications. The Orioles (2-9) opened the Metro West Conference season with a 74-64 win over Chanhassen on Friday. 

The Orioles’ girls program travels to Wisconsin to take on Rufus King High School (Milwaukee) at 5 p.m. Saturday before returning to St. Louis Park to resume the Metro West Conference schedule against Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The girls will play at BSM while the boys will play at Park with 7 p.m. tip-offs.

