Gophers named Academic All-Big Ten

The University of Minnesota had 109 student-athletes named Academic All-Big Ten selections from the fall season.

Two of the 22 members of the women’s cross country team come from the Sun Sailor area including Hopkins alum Bit Klecker, who is a redshirt sophomore earning her third Academic All-Big Ten award as a graphic design major. St. Louis Park alum Sam Baer, a Gophers redshirt sophomore, is also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten recipient.

Nick Peterson

The BSM senior forward had 25 points in a 69-49 loss to top-ranked Minnehaha Academy during Saturday’s Southside Showcase event. He is averaging 18.6 points in five games.

Maya Nnaji

The Hopkins 6-foot-4 sophomore posted season-high points the last two games including 25 points in a 93-48 win over DeLaSalle on Dec. 10 and 26 points in an 85-48 win at St. Louis Park on Dec. 12.

Paige Bueckers

The Hopkins standout senior was named USA Basketball’s Female Player of the Year for 2019. She also became Hopkins’ all-time leading scorer during an 80-45 win over Rosemount at Hamline’s Hutton Arena Nov. 29. She surpassed Leslie Knight’s 2,335 points set in 2004 and has since scored 95 more points to sit at 2,430 career points before the Dec. 10 game.

Sophie Melsness

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s sophomore found a good time to score her first goal of the season, 7:14 into overtime for a 4-3 win over Rochester Lourdes on Dec. 6.  

