Ken Pauly
The longtime BSM boys hockey coach reached the 500-win milestone in a 6-3 win at Jefferson Thursday. It was the Metro West Conference opener for the Red Knights who are 8-6-2 on the season after Saturday’s 5-2 home loss to Chaska.
Paige Bueckers
The Hopkins senior had a 20-point, 18-assist double-double in a 77-59 Lake Conference win at Eden Prairie Jan. 16. She also had four steals and three rebounds to improve to 3-0 in the conference and 15-0 overall.
Hanna Wilsey
The St. Louis Park eighth-grade Nordic skier finished third overall at a Metro West Conference classic meet at Wirth Park Jan. 7 in 15:57.2. She was joined by Orioles teammates Victoria Schmelzle and Mimi Kniser in fourth and fifth places, respectively, to guide Park to the team win.
Danny Walsh
The St. Louis Park junior Nordic skier finished second at the Jan. 16 Metro West Conference skate meet at Carver Park Reserve in 15:26.1 while the team finished second to Bloomington by 10 points.
Paris Johnson
The St. Louis Park junior guard had a game-high 21 points in a 58-51 victory over Jefferson on Tuesday after a team-high 23 points in a 74-64 win over Chanhassen Jan. 10. The Orioles won consecutive games for the first time this season.
Avery Pittman
The Orioles senior forward picked up his team-leading 32nd and 33rd points of the season during a 6-0 win at Chanhassen Saturday. Pittman scored his 16th goal of the season and second short-handed goal during the second period after assisting on Jack Townsend’s opening goal 48 seconds into the Metro West Conference game. Park is 11-6-0 overall and shares the conference lead with Chaska as both teams have four points. Park is 2-0-0 and Chaska is 2-1-0.
William Pinney
The St. Louis Park senior goaltender picked up consecutive shutouts last week stopping all 43 shots he faced against Hopkins (4-0 win on Jan. 14) and at Chanhassen (6-0 win on Jan. 18). He has an 11-6-0 record with a 2.57 goals against average and .910 saves percentage.
Walker Johnson
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior has season-high point totals in two of the last three games including 18 points in a 73-58 loss to Edina Jan. 11 and 16 points in a 69-61 loss to Blake Jan. 3.
