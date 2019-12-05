Ellen Hofstede
The Hopkins native and freshman swimmer at Gustavus Adolphus College was named the MIAC Women’s Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Week after winning all five of her events during a six-team Grace Goblirsch Invite Saturday to help the Gusties win the title. She won the 50 free (24.78 seconds), 100 free (53.58) and 100 butterfly (1:00.80) and was a member of the 200 medley (1:50.77) and 200 free (1:39.82) winning relays. Her freestyle times are top-two conference marks this year, while her fly time ranks ninth.
Malaika Bigrindavyi
The Carthage College sophomore soccer player and St. Louis Park High School grad was named to the CCIW All-Conference team for her role this season as a midfielder appearing in 17 games. A nursing major, Bigirindavyi had one assist on six shots including three shots during a 3-2 win over Millikin in late October as the Reds finished 7-8-2 overall and 4-3-1 in CCIW play.
Avery Pittman
The Park hockey senior forward shares the team points lead with five points through two games. He had a hat trick plus one assist in an 8-1 win over Armstrong/Cooper on Saturday, Dec. 23. McCabe Dvorak also had a hat trick in the win
Jack Wandmacher
The Park junior forward had four assists against Armstrong/Cooper and one goal against St. Paul Academy to help fuel the Orioles hockey team to a 2-0 start.
Michael Gretsch
The Hopkins junior forward had three assists in the 6-3 boys’ hockey win at Spring Lake Park on Saturday.
Raegan Alexander
Kendall Coley
The St. Louis Park juniors each scored 21 points in the girls basketball 71-66 loss at St. Michael-Albertville Saturday.
Kerwin Walton
Hopkins’ 6-foot-4 senior guard had a game-high 32 points in a 85-70 loss to No. 2 ranked Park Center during Saturday’s Big 12 Classic contest played at Champlin Park High School.
Paige Bueckers
The Hopkins senior is averaging 21.8 points per game as the Royals remain perfect at 4-0. She had a season-high 25 points in an 80-45 win over Rosemount on Nov 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.