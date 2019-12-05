Basketball
After No. 2 ranked Park Center opened the boys basketball season with an 85-70 win over No. 6 Hopkins on Saturday, the Pirates welcome St. Louis Park (0-1) to town Thursday evening. Park will host Sibley on Dec. 10 before Hopkins pays a visit to Park on Thursday, Dec. 12 with a 7:30 p.m. tip.
The top-ranked Hopkins girls will face Park in the Dec. 12 doubleheader at 6 p.m. Hopkins travels to Farmington on Friday, Dec. 6 in an intriguing match-up of the No. 1 seed at the No. 3 seeded Tigers. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Park girls host St. Paul Como Park for the home opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Girls’ hockey
Hopkins/Park will return to action with back-to-back games this weekend starting Friday at 7 p.m. against Rogers at Minnetonka Ice Arena. On Saturday, the Royals head to Richfield Ice Arena to take on Holy Angels at 2 p.m. Hopkins/Park had a four-game winning streak snapped in a 6-0 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Nov. 26.
Boys Hockey Tests
The boys hockey teams from Wayzata, Edina and Minntonka have tough non-conference games Saturday, Dec. 7.
Wayzata will host St. Louis Park in a 2:30 p.m. matinee at Plymouth Ice Center.
In 7 p.m. games, Edina will host White Bear Lake at Braemar Arena and Minnetonka will travel to Mendota Heights to play St. Thomas Academy.
After nearly two weeks away from home, Hopkins opened a three-game homestand which started Tuesday against Roseville and continues Thursday, Dec. 5 against Providence Academy and Southwest Christian/Richfield on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
Nordic Skiing Opener
The first Nordic skiing meet for Lake Conference schools is set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove.
Wayzata is favored on the girls side with last year’s conference runner-up Lauren McCollor leading the pack.
Eden Prairie moves from running shoes for cross country to skis as the boys favorite.
Wrestling
Hopkins wrestling begins the 2019-20 season with a quadrangular meet at Eastview High School at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The Royals have a quick turnaround to compete at the Fridley Invite on Saturday, Dec. 7 starting at 10 a.m. Hopkins will head to Coon Rapids for another quad meet on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.