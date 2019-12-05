Basketball

After No. 2 ranked Park Center opened the boys basketball season with an 85-70 win over No. 6 Hopkins on Saturday, the Pirates welcome St. Louis Park (0-1) to town Thursday evening. Park will host Sibley on Dec. 10 before Hopkins pays a visit to Park on Thursday, Dec. 12 with a 7:30 p.m. tip.

The top-ranked Hopkins girls will face Park in the Dec. 12 doubleheader at 6 p.m. Hopkins travels to Farmington on Friday, Dec. 6 in an intriguing match-up of the No. 1 seed at the No. 3 seeded Tigers. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Park girls host St. Paul Como Park for the home opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.

Girls’ hockey

Hopkins/Park will return to action with back-to-back games this weekend starting Friday at 7 p.m. against Rogers at Minnetonka Ice Arena. On Saturday, the Royals head to Richfield Ice Arena to take on Holy Angels at 2 p.m. Hopkins/Park had a four-game winning streak snapped in a 6-0 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Nov. 26.

Boys Hockey Tests

The boys hockey teams from Wayzata, Edina and Minntonka have tough non-conference games Saturday, Dec. 7.

Wayzata will host St. Louis Park in a 2:30 p.m. matinee at Plymouth Ice Center.

In 7 p.m. games, Edina will host White Bear Lake at Braemar Arena and Minnetonka will travel to Mendota Heights to play St. Thomas Academy.

After nearly two weeks away from home, Hopkins opened a three-game homestand which started Tuesday against Roseville and continues Thursday, Dec. 5 against Providence Academy and Southwest Christian/Richfield on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

Nordic Skiing Opener

The first Nordic skiing meet for Lake Conference schools is set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove.

Wayzata is favored on the girls side with last year’s conference runner-up Lauren McCollor leading the pack.

Eden Prairie moves from running shoes for cross country to skis as the boys favorite.

Wrestling

Hopkins wrestling begins the 2019-20 season with a quadrangular meet at Eastview High School at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. The Royals have a quick turnaround to compete at the Fridley Invite on Saturday, Dec. 7 starting at 10 a.m. Hopkins will head to Coon Rapids for another quad meet on Wednesday, Dec. 11. 

