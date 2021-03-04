Hopkins Public Schools logo

Hopkins Schools will begin phase five of its secondary reopening plan on March 8. Students will begin learning in school two days a week at nearly 50% capacity.

Due to updates to the School Safety Plan from Gov. Tim Walz, the district will also begin in-person learning four days a week for secondary students who opted in, starting Monday, March 22. Fridays will continue to be a distance learning day for secondary students.

The adjusted plan allows districts to increase in-person learning for secondary students starting Feb. 22. The adjustments were made based on research that showed COVID-19 has a lower transmission rate in schools. Districts will review local data and continue to monitor county level health data to inform mitigation measures for secondary schools.

Students will maintain three feet of distance from each other until the county case rate is below 10 positive cases per 10,000 residents. The district expects most in-person staff members who want to be vaccinated, will be by March 22.

