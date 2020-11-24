Until Dec. 9, Hopkins Public Schools will host a series of virtual kindergarten information sessions for the class of 2034. During the sessions, parents will learn about kindergarten and how the district is reimaging school through its strategic plan, Vision 2031.
There will also be information sessions for the district’s two language immersion paths, Chinese (XinXing) and Spanish (Juntos.)
The session for Glen Lake Elementary will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.
The session for L.H. Tanglen Elementary will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The session for Eisenhower Elementary and Chinese and Spanish Immersion will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
The session for Meadowbrook Elementary will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The session for Gatewood Elementary will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The session for Alice Smith Elementary: will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Registration for the virtual sessions is encouraged. For more information, visit hopkinsschools.org/kinder. For questions about enrollment, contact Patricia Wright at 952-988-4003.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.