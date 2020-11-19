Hopkins Public Schools received the certificate of excellence in financial reporting award from the Association of School Business Officials International, according to a release from the district.
The district was recognized for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending 2019. The district has received the award for 10 consecutive years.
The report informs stakeholders about the financial state of the district and is a communication tool for building trust, said Molly Barrie, director of recognition programs for Association of School Business Officials International.
The awards are awarded to districts that show commitment to financial accountability and transparency. The award can help district’s presentation for bond issuance statements and promotes a high level of financial reporting.
“This award would not be possible without the dedication of our business office team,” said Tariro Chapinduka, business service director for Hopkins Schools. “The fact that Hopkins is receiving this award for the tenth consecutive year shows their commitment to Hopkins Public Schools,” he added.
Applicants submit their comprehensive annual financial report for review by a team of professional auditors, who provide feedback. If the report meets the requirements of the program, the document may receive the award.
