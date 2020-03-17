Hopkins Schools nutrition department staff members distributed meals Monday and Tuesday in the Eisenhower Elementary parking lot at 1001 Highway 7 in Hopkins. Parents could get sack lunches and breakfast for the next day, according to a Facebook post.
Meals for children were free. If parents wanted a meal for themselves they could purchase it for $4 in cash, with exact change. Children didn’t need to be present to receive meals and there was no pre-order necessary.
The staff members on the truck gave out around 130 packaged lunches Monday, Christa McKibben, the school nutrition clerk said.
“We think it’ll be higher today,” she said Tuesday.
At around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 88 lunches were already served, said Dennise Selvestre, a kitchen staff member.
The number of parents driving up to the food truck was “more consistent today,” McKibben said.
The long-term meal plan will begin Wednesday, March 18, and will continue until school resumes. More information on the meal plan will be released by the district and shared by the Sun Sailor.
