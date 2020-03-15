This is the Sunday afternoon update from Hopkins Schools:
On March 15, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a statewide closure for all K-12 schools, to begin no later than Wednesday, March 18. The safety of our staff and of our students is our highest priority. To that end, we have made the decision to close school for PreK-12 students on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17. This means, because of spring break, the earliest date students would report to school is April 6.
During these two preparation days (March 16 and 17), all regularly scheduled employees are directed to report to work, as normally scheduled.
Our leadership team met this morning and into the afternoon to continue planning for this closure. Here are the important highlights for you to know:
- Child Care: Kids and Co. and all early childhood programs and services will be closed until school resumes. Childcare for parents who are emergency responders and healthcare workers will be available starting Wednesday, March 18. More information to come.
- Staff Reporting: Staff who are able will report tomorrow and Tuesday to continue preparing for distance learning. Staff will conduct work in a way that supports the social distancing practices recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Staff who have an underlying health condition, are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should work remotely from home.
- Distance Learning Plan: The Hopkins teaching staff have a plan in place to support distance learning. Gov. Walz has asked all schools and districts to use the next two weeks to build a robust distance learning plan. Beginning tomorrow, you will hear much more detail from your student’s teacher and/or principal about how students will continue their learning during the closure.
- Meals: Hopkins Public Schools is committed to providing meals during closure. Expect our follow-up document to provide details about this.
- Schools Resuming: Although Gov. Walz has issued a statewide school closure through March 27, Hopkins Public Schools has Spring Break scheduled March 30 through April 6. Furthermore, we are preparing for statewide school closure to remain in place longer if necessary. Again, we are working tirelessly to support student learning for as long as the closure is in effect.
- MCA Exams: All schools and districts statewide will depend on direction from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) to potentially reschedule testing for a later time.
- Activities/Athletic Events: All student activities and athletic events, including practices, are canceled.
We will send out more information tomorrow, March 16. We appreciate your patience, flexibility and creativity. We have heard from many parents, community members, and staff who want to help and we sincerely appreciate it -- we will need it. Please keep checking your email for further communication from us about how we can support each other as we get through this -- because we will get through this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.