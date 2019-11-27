Hopkins School logo

The Hopkins School Board will host its truth in taxation public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the boardroom of the Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7. The board workshop will begin at 5 p.m. and the regular board meeting set to begin at 7 p.m.

This will be an opportunity for the public to give feedback on the tax levy and budget proposal for the 2020 budget. The levy is expected to be approved at the school board meeting that night.

The board approved a 6.9% preliminary property tax levy increase at the regular board meeting Sept. 17. The preliminary property tax levy is an increase of $3,630,318. The district’s general fund is increasing by $3,047,415. The proposed tax levy totals $56,212,786. The levy referendum revenue is increasing a total of $367,986.

