The League of Women Voters of Minnetonka, Eden Prairie and Hopkins is scheduled to host a candidate forum for Hopkins School Board and Hopkins city council and mayor 6-9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at Hopkins City Council Chambers, 1010 1st Street S.

The candidates will have a chance to answer questions from voters.

The school board candidate forum will go from 6-7:30 p.m. and the city council and mayoral forum will be from 8-9:30 p.m.

The League is accepting questions on its website or via email at lwvmeph@lwvmn.org. A group of non-partisan trained forum mediators and experts will help select appropriate questions for candidates.

Attendees will also have a chance to submit questions on-site before the forum starts.

The meeting will be available for viewing afterward via video on www.lwvmeph.org.

