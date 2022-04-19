Hopkins Royal Productions is pleased to present performances of its spring production for 2022, “Little Women – the musical,” on Wednesday, April 20; Thursday, April 21st; Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 at 7:00pm, with a matinee performance on Saturday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m., presented in the Little Theater at Hopkins High School.
Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, “Little Women – the musical” follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication where she weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. Filled with adventure (both lived and imagined), heartbreak, and a deep sense of hope, the struggle of these “Little Women” to find their own voices mirrors the growing pains of a young America.
Hopkins students all serve in a variety of roles - as actors, stage managers, production and technical crew - sharing their creativity, passion and skills to make this theatrical production happen.
Hopkins Royal Productions director Tim Williams said, “I’m excited to bring this musical to Hopkins. Performing in the little theatre will be quite the new experience.”
Seating is General Admission. Doors open one hour prior to performance. Adults: $12.00; seniors 65 and older: $10.00; students: $10.00. Current Hopkins Staff and Students can present a current ID badge to collect a free ticket at the door.
District safety protocols for indoor events will be observed.
