(SUN PHOTO BY Kristen Miller)
The Rotary Club of Hopkins recently celebrated the service of longtime member Bonnie Hamel as she retired from service to the club to focus on other volunteer opportunities. Hamel has been a Rotary member for 30 years, including 16 years in Hopkins. Most recently, her service has been as program coordinator, and she previously served as president in 2011-12. Hamel is also the current chair of the Friends of Hopkins Center for the Arts. Hamel is pictured with Hopkins Rotary President Sam Stiele.
