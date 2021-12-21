Hopkins Schools and the City of Minnetonka are in the third and final phase of asking community members to vote on a new name for the Lindberg Center.

The four current options were generated from the first two phases of voting, which include Royals Athletic Center, Royals Center, Hopkins Recreation Center and Mni Sota Makoca Center.

Voting will be open throughout winter break.

The top votes will be brought to the Hopkins School Board for final approval and the name will be announced shortly after.

Last June, the board unianimously approved a resolution for the Hopkins School District administration to convene a committee for the purpose of recommending a new name for the fitness center.

The renaming is due to community member’s concerns over Charles Lindbergh’s antisemitism.

