Local playwright J.L. Charrier’s newest play is set in the fictional western town of Catspurr, Wyomesota. This year marks Fox-hill Studios’ fifth time producing at the Minnesota Fringe Festival. Charrier began playwriting and directing with the Encore-winning dramedy “Office at Night” in 2015 and has been performing on stage for over 30 years.
“Cowboy Cat: the musical” was inspired by a road trip through Wyoming in 2020 paired with experiences working with a St. Paul cat shelter, Feline Rescue. Charrier selected old cowboy song favorites, wrote the arrangements and reworked the lyrics.
“I was inspired by western parodies such as Mel Brooks’ Blazing Saddles, the oddball humor of Minnesota’s own Coen brothers and Monty Python. Cowboy Cat is irreverent, full of pop culture references and involves audience participation at the conclusion. After two years of COVID-19, it was time for a good laugh and a heartwarming ending,” he said.
“Cowboy Cat: the musical!” will be presented at Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis Aug. 4-14. Tickets are available at: minnesotafringe.org
The Minnesota Fringe Festival is a non-profit theatre organization in its 29th season of production in the Twin Cities area. Its mission is “to connect adventurous artists with adventurous audiences.”
