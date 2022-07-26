Local playwright J.L. Charrier’s newest play is set in the fictional western town of Catspurr, Wyomesota. This year marks Fox-hill Studios’ fifth time producing at the Minnesota Fringe Festival. Charrier began playwriting and directing with the Encore-winning dramedy “Office at Night” in 2015 and has been performing on stage for over 30 years.

“Cowboy Cat: the musical” was inspired by a road trip through Wyoming in 2020 paired with experiences working with a St. Paul cat shelter, Feline Rescue. Charrier selected old cowboy song favorites, wrote the arrangements and reworked the lyrics.

