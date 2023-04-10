Dr. Stuart Bloom, an oncologist on the staff of the University of Minnesota Medical School, created and will perform in “How to Avoid Burnout in 73 Minutes: A Minimally Invasive Musical Procedure,” at the Southern Theater in Minneapolis for five 7 p.m. performances April 19-23.
The one-act play features 12 original songs and multimedia projections, and accompanies himself on piano. When not performing one of his songs, he engages in dialogue with another actor who portrays his inner voice.
According to a press release, “the play examines a physician’s struggle to find hope and humanity in what can seem a hopeless, inhumane endeavor.”
The twists and turns of Bloom’s career path have left him uniquely prepared for his role. After a successful high school acting career, he set out to become a “rich and famous actor,” as he relates in the play, but enjoyed only modest success. Once he reached his 30s, he decided to pursue a career with greater meaning: Oncology. He discovered that his theater background was an asset in his medical practice.
“Burnout” has played two sold-out runs at Open Eye Theatre in Minneapolis. It had a sold-out performance at the Rochester Civic Center Theater as part of the Mayo Clinic’s Humanities in Medicine program. The show also returns to Rochester in May.
Tickets are $25, discounts for clinic staff and doctors in training.
