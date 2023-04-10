Dr. Stuart Bloom, an oncologist on the staff of the University of Minnesota Medical School, created and will perform in “How to Avoid Burnout in 73 Minutes: A Minimally Invasive Musical Procedure,” at the Southern Theater in Minneapolis for five 7 p.m. performances April 19-23.

The one-act play features 12 original songs and multimedia projections, and accompanies himself on piano. When not performing one of his songs, he engages in dialogue with another actor who portrays his inner voice.

Tags

Load comments