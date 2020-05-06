To the Editor:
The United States Postal Service is committed to delivering your mail and packages throughout the current crisis. As an essential community service, our mission is to bind the nation together.
This mission is achieved through the tireless efforts and sacrifices of our dedicated employees. The outpouring of support you have shown has had a great impact on everyone at the Postal Service. Knowing how much you care means everything to us.
To help keep you and our employees safe during this time, the Postal Service is supporting social distancing. Here’s how you can help:
• Please allow a safe distance of at least 6 feet between you and your letter carrier or Post Office clerk while they are performing their duties. Please don’t approach them to receive your mail.
• If a delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the instead of touching the bell and then verbally ask for a name instead of a signature for our records. They’ll leave the item on the porch.
• We encourage social distancing in our lobbies with lines placed on the floor to maintain a 6-foot distance from others in addition to sneeze guards placed in front of our clerks.
• For those who want to avoid the Post Office, usps.com offers the tools to complete much of your postal business from the comfort of your home. Utilize our stamps by mail service to have stamps delivered directly to your home.
While we all navigate through these changes, the Postal Service appreciates your cooperation and assistance with this initiative. As a community, we will make it through this.
On behalf of all employees at your local Post Office: Thank you.
Charlie Rambo
Hopkins Postmaster
