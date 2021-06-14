The Hopkins Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a young male suspect who allegedly assaulted a female around 7 p.m. June 10. The woman was walking near the intersection of Lake Street Northeast and Tyler Avenue North when a male on a bicycle approached her. The male followed the female onto the LRT trail north of Second Street Northeast and east of Highway 169. The male then assaulted the female on the trail. The woman was able to escape after screaming for help.
The suspect is described as a Black male, 16-17 years old with a 2-3 inch afro-style haircut. He was wearing a light blue tie-dyed T-shirt and light blue shorts. He was last seen riding his darker colored mountain style bicycle north on the trail in the direction of Highway 7.
Anyone having any information about the suspect or this case is encouraged to call 911.
