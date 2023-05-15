Included in the department’s reports April 17 through April 28 were these incidents:
April 17 - Fraud report on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.
April 18 - Damage to property on the 400 block of Blake Road North.
- Criminal damage to property on the 800 block of 1th Avenue South.
- Shots heard on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.
April 20 - Criminal damage to property on the 700 block of 5th Street South.
- Stolen Social Security number on the 200 block of 6th Avenue North.
April 21 - Theft on the 000 block of 5th Avenue South.
- Gun found in car, both occupants arrested, on Highway 7.
April 22 - Theft from a vehicle on the 700 block of 5th Street South.
April 24 - Drug arrest on Highway 169.
April 25 - Fraud on the 300 block of 12th Avenue North.
April 26 - Motor vehicle tax evasion on Highway 169.
April 28 - Stolen vehicle fled traffic stop on Highway 7 in St Louis Park.
