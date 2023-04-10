Included in the department’s reports March 7 through March were these incidents:
March 7 - Broken door on the 1100 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
- Unfounded shots heard on the 1100 block of 2nd Street Northeast.
March 9 - Warrant arrest on Blake Road North.
March 11 - Motor vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Highway 7; 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Broken window on the 1300 block of Highway 7.
March 12 - Vehicle window broken on the 1300 block of Lake Street Northeast.
March 13 - Flee in a motor vehicle, later arrested and sent to the hospital on the 1500 block of Highway 7 and the 11400 block of Oakvale Road in Minnetonka.
- Theft on the 400 block of 17th Avenue North; 200 block of 21st Avenue North.
- Criminal damage to property on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Graffiti on the 000 block of 10th Avenue South.
March 14 - Theft from a vehicle on the 8600 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 300 block of Mainstreet.
- Graffiti on the 000 block of 9th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 700 block of 6th Avenue South.
March 16 - Arrest for 11 warrants and possession of a controlled substance on the 500 block of Blake Road.
- Damage to property on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
March 17 - Theft report on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
March 18 - Warrant arrest on Excelsior Boulevard; Highway 7.
- Theft of several items on the 100 block of Shady Oak Road.
- Theft report on the 100 block of Blake Road North.
- Traffic stop/warrant arrest on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
March 20 - Theft on the 1500 block of Highway 7; 300 block of Blake Road.
March 21 - Theft of a license plate on the 000 block of Blake Road North.
March 22- Damage to property on the 400 block of 11th Avenue.
March 24 - Fraud report on the 800 block of Mainstreet.
March 25 - Theft on the 900 block of Westbrooke Way.
March 27 - Theft from a vehicle on the 000 block of Monroe Avenue South.
March 29 - Theft on the 300 block of Herman Terrace.
March 30 - Stolen license plate on the 600 block of 12th Avenue South.
- Fraud on the 1000 block of 1st Street South.
- Vandalism on the 900 block of Mainstreet.
March 31 - Damage to property on the 000 block of 8th Avenue South.
- Theft of Bitcoin on the 700 block of 8th Avenue South.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 300 block of 19th Avenue North.
- Business robbery on the 1000 block of Mainstreet.
April 2 - Motor vehicle theft from LA Fitness on the 1700 block of Highway 7.
- Theft report on the 300 block of 19th Avenue North.
- Graffiti on the 400 block of Blake Road North.
April 3 - Fraud on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue North.
