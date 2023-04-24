Included in the department’s reports April 4 through April 17 were these incidents:
April 5 - Theft from a vehicle on 1500 block of 5th Street North.
- Theft of a tire on the 600 block of 14th Avenue South.
- Injured duck on the 600 block of 8th Avenue South.
April 6 - Tamper with a motor vehicle on the 900 block of Parkside Boulevard; 400 block of Althea Lane.
- Vehicle rummaged through on the 200 block of Althea Lane.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 1700 block and 8700 block of Highway 7.
April 9 - Theft from an automobile on the 200 block of 17th Avenue North.
- Theft report on the 1500 block of Highway 7.
April 10 - Stolen plates on the 1700 block of Mainstreet.
- Fraud on the 900 block of Mainstreet.
April 11 - Theft on the 8900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Theft report on the 000 block of 7th Avenue South.
April 12 - Theft on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Fraud on the 300 block of 11th Avenue.
- Theft from a vehicle on the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue; 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
April 13 - Motor vehicle on the 500 block of Blake Road North.
- Theft/property damage on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
April 14 - Theft on the 8600 block of Excelsior Boulevard; 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
April 15 - Criminal damage to property on the 900 block of 6th Street South.
April 17 - Fraud report on the 700 block of 11th Avenue South.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
