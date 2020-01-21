Included in the Hopkins Police Jan. 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 6 -Theft of a motor vehicle on the 000 block of Fifth Avenue North.

- Theft from a vehicle on the 100 block of Ninth Avenue North.

- Adult male arrested for domestic assault on the 100 block of Ninth Avenue North.

Jan. 8 - Burglary on the 900 block of Feltl Court.

- Theft and credit card fraud from a locker on the 1700 block of Highway 7.

Jan. 10 - Assault and theft reported on the 700 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Criminal damage to property on the 1000 block of Mainstreet.

Jan. 12 - Adult male arrested for domestic assault on the 000 block of Fifth Avenue North.

- Burglary reported on the 100 block of Harrison Avenue South.

