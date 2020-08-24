Included in the Hopkins Police Aug. 10 to 17 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 10 - Theft from vehicle and financial transaction card fraud on the 1200 block of Cambridge Street.
- Theft from vehicle on the 700 block of 6th Avenue South.
- Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of Farmdale Road East.
- Theft of garage openers from a vehicle on the 1300 block of Cambridge Street.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 600 block of Oakridge Road.
Aug. 11 - Theft from vehicle on the 400 block of Althea Lane.
- Assault on the 100 block of Blake Road.
- Theft from vehicle on the 1300 block of Highway 7.
- Theft from vehicle on the 700 block of Robinwood Lane.
- Theft from vehicle 700 block of Ninth Avenue South.
Aug. 12 - Theft of motor vehicle on the 10800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Aug. 13 - Theft from vehicle on the 8500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
Aug. 14 - Theft from vehicle on the 1000 block of First Street South.
Aug. 15 - Criminal damage to property on the 1100 block of Fifth Street South.
Aug. 17 - Theft of motor vehicle on the 200 block of Van Buren Avenue North.
- Storage locker burglary on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 600 block of Eighth Avenue South.
