Included in the Hopkins Police Aug. 10 to 17 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 10 - Theft from vehicle and financial transaction card fraud on the 1200 block of Cambridge Street.

- Theft from vehicle on the 700 block of 6th Avenue South.

- Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of Farmdale Road East.

- Theft of garage openers from a vehicle on the 1300 block of Cambridge Street.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 600 block of Oakridge Road.

Aug. 11 - Theft from vehicle on the 400 block of Althea Lane.

- Assault on the 100 block of Blake Road.

- Theft from vehicle on the 1300 block of Highway 7.

- Theft from vehicle on the 700 block of Robinwood Lane.

- Theft from vehicle 700 block of Ninth Avenue South.

Aug. 12 - Theft of motor vehicle on the 10800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Aug. 13 - Theft from vehicle on the 8500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

Aug. 14 - Theft from vehicle on the 1000 block of First Street South.

Aug. 15 - Criminal damage to property on the 1100 block of Fifth Street South.

Aug. 17 - Theft of motor vehicle on the 200 block of Van Buren Avenue North.

- Storage locker burglary on the 1000 block of Lake Street Northeast.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 600 block of Eighth Avenue South.

